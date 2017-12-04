An obstruction of justice charge against a Brandon police officer has been stayed after a Manitoba judge found a statement made by the officer during the investigation was inadmissible.

Crown attorney Tim Chudy entered a stay of proceedings Monday morning on a charge of obstructing justice against Const. Shane Stephenson, a 20-year member of the Brandon Police Service.

The obstruction charge stemmed from an assault investigation by Winnipeg police after a man alleged he was choked by Stephenson at a bar in November 2014, while Stephenson was investigating an assault.

The man, the son of another veteran Brandon police officer, alleged that Stephenson used excessive force while arresting him. The man later filed a Law Enforcement Review Agency (LERA) complaint against Stephenson.

The same man was a suspect in an assault that Stephenson had investigated in July 2014, said a written decision released Monday by Manitoba Justice Murray Thompson. The obstruction charge that was stayed Monday was related to the July 2014 case.

The Winnipeg Police Service professional standards unit investigated the LERA complaint, during which they uncovered information about the July 2014 case, which they then also investigated.

In his written decision, Thompson determined Stephenson's charter rights were breached because he wasn't informed that Winnipeg police had started also investigating the July 2014 case, not just the November 2014 assault.

Thompson said Stephenson was never advised he was being investigated for obstructing justice, a more serious charge.

"The breach is serious," Thompson wrote. "It was a deliberate decision by [the professional standards unit] not to inform Stephenson of the jeopardy he faced."

Stephenson's lawyer, Lisa LaBossiere, told CBC News her client is pleased with the decision.

"We were certainly of the view that the breach was obvious," she said.

"This has been a long road for him.… I think that he's certainly relieved and wanting to move on with his life."

Sgt. Dallas Lockhart, a 20-year member of the Brandon Police Service, was charged at the same time as Stephenson with one count of attempting to obstruct justice and one count of obstructing a police officer in connection with the same incident in November 2014. His charges were stayed in November.