Woman, 18, sexually assaulted at gunpoint in West End

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the West End early Wednesday.

The 18-year-old victim told police she had been walking on Arlington Street between Wellington and Sargent avenues around 3 a.m. when a man approached armed with a black gun.

Police say the man sexually assaulted the victim and threatened to kill her before fleeing on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require immediate medical attention.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 6-3 tall, 250-300 lb., with a large build. He was wearing all black clothing, a ski mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.

