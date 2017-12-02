Winnipeg police are looking for three men after a woman was sexually assaulted in her own home on Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., a woman in her 20s was in her Pritchard Avenue home when she answered a knock at her door. Police say she was confronted by three men, one armed with a handgun, who entered her house and sexually assaulted her.

The suspects had disguised themselves, police said, and no descriptions are available.

Police say the incident doesn't appear to be random in nature.

Winnipeg police are investigating. They're asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).