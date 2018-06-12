Sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are warning the public once again about a convicted sex offender who was released from jail Monday and is expected to live in the city.

Winston George Thomas, 41, is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls, said the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

Thomas has finished serving about five months in Headingley Correctional Institution for breaching the curfew condition of his probation order.

Thomas has breached conditions of his probation order before, having previously served nine months for a similar violation.

He has a history of sexual and violent offences and though he participated in some treatment programming in the past, he is still considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner, the MIHRSOU said.

Thomas has a lengthy criminal record with arrests dating back to 2003. He has been convicted for sexual assault, break and enter, aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer.

He broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman in 2003. In 2006, he was convicted of sexually assaulting another woman, and in 2008 he was convicted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Thomas will be subject to supervised probation until 2020 and is under a lifetime weapons ban. He will not be allowed to drink alcohol or take drugs, and has a curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Anyone with information about Thomas who wishes to speak to a police officer is asked to call the sex offender unit at 204-984-1888.