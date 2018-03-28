Police warn public as sex offender nears release from prison

Winnipeg police are warning the public about the release of an untreated, convicted sex offender considered to be a high risk to reoffend against male children, especially teenage boys.

Steven Gordon Peter Marcotte, 55, is scheduled to be released from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday after serving a sentence for convictions for sexual interference and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

Marcotte is expected to live in Winnipeg upon his release.

In 1987 Marcotte was convicted of forcible confinement and buggery involving a 13-year-old boy acquaintance.

Marcotte was convicted of committing an indecent act for riding his bicycle while naked in Vancouver in 2006.

Marcotte has been in prison since being arrested in July 2015 and convicted of giving alcohol to a boy acquaintance, 15, and then sexually interfering with the boy in a public park. He had also been in contact with a boy, 16, in breach of a condition of an undertaking.

Marcotte is prohibited from going to a public park or public swimming area where children under the age of 16 is present or can reasonably be expected to be present.

He is also prohibited from carrying a weapon and going to a daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre, and having any contact whatsoever with a person under the age of 16 unless it is done so under the supervision of a person deemed appropriate by the court.

Police warn that Marcotte has visited places where boys gather, buying them food and other items to gain access to potential victims.

Anyone with information about Marcotte should contact the Manitoba High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888.

