High-risk sex offender who posed as reflexologist released, expected to live in Winnipeg

A high-risk sex offender who posed as a reflexologist or massage therapist to gain access to his victims has been released from a prison in Manitoba.

Michael James Fells, 35, is a convicted sex offender who is considered a high risk to re-offend against all females, both adults and children, say RCMP and the the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit.

Fells was released from Stony Mountain Institution Tuesday after serving time for nine counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats. He is expected to live in Winnipeg.

He is classified as a dangerous offender and is subject to a supervision order until 2028, said RCMP. He is allowed no contact with people under 18 unless he is with an adult who knows about his record and has approval from his parole officer. He is not allowed to go to public parks, swimming pools, daycares, schools, playgrounds or community centres.

He is banned from owning weapons for life. He also cannot touch any other person's feet.

He was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting the nine-year-old daughter of a friend after he grabbed her wrists, pushed her down, threatened her and then sexually assaulted her, said police.

Before that, he was convicted of seven counts of sexual assault in April 2011 and in April 2008.

He did not undergo sexual offender treatment while in prison.

Fells is described as six feet tall, about 220 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

His victims ranged in age from nine to 80, said police. They were generally strangers who he met online, where he told them he was a student or graduate of a massage therapy or reflexology course.

"This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves," said RCMP.

"Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Michael James Fells will not be tolerated."