Michael James Fells will be released from Stony Mountain Institution on Monday and is expected to live in Winnipeg. He served a sentence for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. (Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit)

Police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who is being released from prison on Monday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Michael James Fells, 34, is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexually violent manner against females — adults and children — said information from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

Fells has finished serving a sentence for sexual assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and failing to comply with probation order.

Fells attacked the nine-year-old daughter of a friend, a police news release says. He grabbed her wrists, pushed her down, threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

Prior to that, Fells had been convicted in April 2008 and April 2011 of sexual assault — a total of eight counts.

The female victims range in age from 9 to 80 and are primarily strangers he has met, or arranged to meet, using "deception and trickery" to portray himself as a student or graduate of massage therapy or reflexology, the news release said.

Dangerous offender

Fells has been designated as a dangerous offender and subject to parole conditions as well as 10-year long-term supervision order until 2028.

He will be prohibited from being in the presence of anyone under 18, unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal record and approved by his parole supervisor. He will also be prohibited from attending daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres, public parks and swimming areas where children under 16 can reasonably be expected.

"This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Mr. Fells will not be tolerated," says the news release.

Anyone with information about Fells who wishes to speak to a police officer is asked to call the sex offender unit at 204-984-1888.

Any concerns can also be directed to the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, any RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (toll free at 1-800-222-8477).