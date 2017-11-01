Sex offender James Jasper has been arrested after he was seen near a daycare in Winnipeg on Oct. 31, police say.

Jasper, 41, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2003 and was considered at high risk to reoffend when he was released from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in December 2016.

The conditions of his release included staying away from parks, playgrounds, daycares or anywhere else kids might be present.

Members of the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said they saw Jasper go to an address near a daycare on Halloween and arrested him for breaching those conditions.

After Jasper's arrest, they found he had a smart phone, they said, which was also a breach of his probation order.

Jasper previously was sentenced to 26 months in prison after he invited his 10-year-old victim into his car, drove him to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted him.

He was released in 2006 but re-arrested after he was convicted of breaching the conditions of his long-term supervision order.

He is being held in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.