The suspect is described as 30-40 years old with an average build and noticeably thinning, short, straight black hair. He also has brown eyes, some facial hair and spoke with a strong accent, police said. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect in a recent sex assault against a 14-year-old girl.

The girl was walking in the area of Mandalay Drive between Leila Avenue and Jefferson Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 when a vehicle pulled up near her.

A man inside offered her a ride and the girl, who was in a rush, accepted, police said.

The man began touching the girl in a sexual manner and she demanded he stop and let her out, according to police, who said the man complied and the girl ran off.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old with an average build and noticeably thinning, short, straight black hair. He also has brown eyes, some facial hair and spoke with a strong accent.

His vehicle is described as a small, older, four-door red car with a grey interior. It had tinted windows and a car seat in the back passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact investigators directly at 204-986-2848 or 204-786-TIPS (8477).