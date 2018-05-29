Severe thunderstorm warning for Whiteshell, much of rest of southern Manitoba under thunderstorm watch
Earlier severe thunderstorm warnings for Selkirk, Portage la Prairie, Dauphin lifted
Manitoba's Whiteshell region remained under a severe thunderstorm warning late Tuesday afternoon, while much of the remainder of southern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, was under a severe thunderstorm watch.
As of 4:45 p.m. CT, the warning remained in effect for the Whiteshell/ Lac du Bonnet/ Pinawa region. Earlier thunderstorm warnings for other areas had been lifted, though most remained under thunderstorm watches.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for:
- Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern.
- Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki.
- Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls.
- Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.
- City of Winnipeg.
- Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis.
- Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach.
- Grand Rapids - Waterhen.
- Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.
- Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.
- Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.
- Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.
- Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone.
- Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.
- Virden - Souris.
Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, the weather agency warns.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued storms are likely to produce, or are producing, large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.
Winnipeg was briefly under the warning Tuesday afternoon as well.
CBC meteorologist John Sauder said the storms are expected to be on-and-off throughout the evening, overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Severe thunderstorms are classified as having winds gusting at 90 km/h or higher, hail with at least a two-centimetre diameter, or rain rates of at least 50 millimetres per hour.