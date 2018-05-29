Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm warning for Whiteshell, much of rest of southern Manitoba under thunderstorm watch

While most of the province was put under a severe thunderstorm watch earlier Tuesday afternoon, several regions are now under a severe thunderstorm warning, according to Environment Canada.

Earlier severe thunderstorm warnings for Selkirk, Portage la Prairie, Dauphin lifted

CBC News ·
Clouds loom heavy over Winnipeg skies Tuesday afternoon. (Robin Crosbie/Twitter)

Manitoba's Whiteshell region remained under a severe thunderstorm warning late Tuesday afternoon, while much of the remainder of southern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, was under a severe thunderstorm watch.

As of 4:45 p.m. CT, the warning remained in effect for the Whiteshell/ Lac du Bonnet/ Pinawa region. Earlier thunderstorm warnings for other areas had been lifted, though most remained under thunderstorm watches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for:

  • Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern.
  • Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki.
  • Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls.
  • Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.
  • City of Winnipeg.
  • Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis.
  • Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach.
  • Grand Rapids - Waterhen.
  • Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.
  • Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
  • Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park.
  • Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.
  • Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.
  • Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.
  • Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
  • Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone.
  • Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.
  • Virden - Souris.
The Whiteshell region, in red, remained under a severe thunderstorm warning as of 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday. The areas in yellow are under a severe thunderstorm watch. (Environment Canada)

Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, the weather agency warns. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued storms are likely to produce, or are producing, large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

Winnipeg was briefly under the warning Tuesday afternoon as well.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder said the storms are expected to be on-and-off throughout the evening, overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Severe thunderstorms are classified as having winds gusting at 90 km/h or higher, hail with at least a two-centimetre diameter, or rain rates of at least 50 millimetres per hour.

As of 2:05 p.m. the CBC lightning tracker was showing strikes in western Manitoba. (John Sauder/CBC)

