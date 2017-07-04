Mother Nature's stirring up some nasty weather for southeastern Manitoba.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging hail, according to Environment Canada.

"Additional threats include wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h, torrential rainfall, and an isolated tornado is possible."

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large chunk of the province's southeast corner, as well as Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and parts of the Interlake.

The areas highlighted in yellow are under a severe thunderstorm watch from Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

A low pressure system moving through the area brought some heavy thunderclaps and downpours Tuesday morning in Winnipeg but the sun is expected to create some sizzle through the afternoon with highs around 27 C but a humidex that will make it feel more like 35.

Then the rain is expected to return late in the afternoon and through the early evening with 3-5 centimetres of hail possible, Environment Canada said.

The system will move eastward out of Manitoba and into Ontario late in the evening.