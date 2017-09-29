Someone was seriously injured at a shooting range in Transcona Thursday night, police say.

Police were called to Xtreme Gun Shooting Centre on Larche Avenue just before 7 p.m.

A male was taken to hospital, a spokesperson for police said, adding that he was seriously injured. The male's age is not yet known.

Police remained on scene Thursday evening and are investigating.

Neighbours saw one person taken out of the shooting gallery on a stretcher Thursday evening. (Submitted/anonymous)

Mike Kocis lives two houses down from the gun range, and said he was outside mowing his lawn when he saw the first two police cruisers arrive, sirens off.

"Then the ambulance pulled up, sirens wailing, and then just police car after police car just started pulling up. Including the [tactical] team, they were there and went running in too," Kocis said.

Kocis says he saw paramedics load a person on a stretcher into the ambulance.

CBC News called the phone number posted on Xtreme's website but was told "no comment."

Police remained on scene at Xtreme Gun Shooting Center Thursday night. (Julianne Runne/CBC)

According to its website, Xtreme is "the only indoor shooting center in Manitoba that rents firearms to the general public, which means you do not need a firearms license to attend at the range or try shooting for the first time."