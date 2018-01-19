Serious injuries reported after crash near Portage la Prairie, Man.

Police say serious injuries are being reported after a pedestrian and three vehicles were involved in a crash just outside of Portage la Prairie, Man., early Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Hwy 240 and Hwy 331 just after 5 p.m.

RCMP have released no further details and haven't said who was injured or how the crash happened.

The highway was closed for a time but has since reopened.