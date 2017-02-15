Two people were injured in an altercation that drew a large police presence to the West End for hours on Tuesday.

Winnipeg police went to Toronto Street at about 3:30 p.m. after they received reports about a possible weapon or altercation.

Officers and members of the tactical unit blocked off Toronto, between Sargent and Ellice avenues, for more than four hours while investigators were on the scene.

Police block Toronto Street, which was closed between Ellice and Sargent for hours Tuesday. (Sabrina Carnevale/CBC)

Const. Jason Michalyshen said Wednesday that an argument broke out in a small group of people who knew each other. An adult and a youth were sent to hospital but their injuries weren't serious, police said.

Police expect to make arrests in the case Wednesday, Michalyshen added.