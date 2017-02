Winnipeg police are warning people to stay away from the 500 block of Toronto Street as they respond to a serious incident.

Police sent out the warning around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The SWAT unit and an ambulance are also on the scene.

Officers are directing vehicles away from the West End neighbourhood and police cruisers have blocked Toronto Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

