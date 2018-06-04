Teen who beat and filmed attack on Serena McKay handed 40 months in custody for 2nd-degree murder

A teen who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Serena McKay has been sentenced to 40 months in custody and 23 months of community supervision.

McKay's body was found outside of a home on Sagkeeng First Nation, 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, in April 2017.

The 19-year-old high school student was beaten and left her to die by two of her peers. Two graphic videos of the violent attack were later shared widely on social media.

The two teens, who were 16 and 17 at the time of the attack and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in connection with McKay's death.

Judge Rocky Pollack delivered his sentencing decision for the older teen in a Winnipeg courtroom on Monday, following a two day sentencing hearing for the girl in April. She will receive credit for the 20½ months she has already served.

At the sentencing hearing, the Crown submitted 32 victim impact statements from family, friends and even strangers who said they felt affected by McKay's death and videos of the attack.

Mom struggling

McKay's mother, Delores Daniels, told the court she has struggled with depression and difficulty sleeping since losing her only daughter, whom she described as her best friend.

"I long to hear her voice, to hold her and to tell her that I love her," Daniels told the court in April. "My daughter did not deserve to die."

Crown attorney Jennifer Comack recommended the judge impose the maximum sentence of seven years, less the 1½ years the teen has already served in custody. She requested the girl spend four of those years behind bars

The defence asked for one year in custody, with the balance of the time served in a supervised community setting.

Defence lawyer Greg Brodsky argued his client participated in the attack but was not responsible for McKay's death because an autopsy found the young woman died of hypothermia.

He also told the judge she has been a model inmate who expresses remorse for the attack.

"[The girl] may have expressed remorse in her pre-sentence report but she did not express remorse that night," Comack told the judge in April. "She recorded the video on her phone — she pressed record, she shared it.… It's been shared so many times, the RCMP cannot keep it off the Internet."

The younger teen, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January, has yet to be sentenced.