To St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard, it's a core infrastructure project. For several other Winnipeg councillors, it's a pet project the city cannot afford.

The Taché Promenade is the most divisive item up for debate Wednesday at the September meeting of city council, which will decide whether to nearly double the funding of the walkway from just over $5.2 million to $10.1 million.

Earlier this month, council's public works committee declined to endorse the plan, as Couns. Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) and Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan) balked at spending additional cash.

The following week, executive policy committee voted unanimously in favour of the project, which some councillors see as a reward for Allard's support for Mayor Brian Bowman on the floor of council.

Bridge over Pembina Highway to be put off

The September meeting will also include a vote to formalize a list of city projects eligible for federal funding. That list no longer includes a $12.5-million pedestrian bridge that would complete the Bishop Grandin Greenway by allowing people on foot, as well as cyclists, to cross over Pembina Highway.

Several non-executive policy committee councillors, include Browaty and Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert), have questioned the manner in which this list was prepared — and argue they were not consulted.

No decision needed on studio cash

The September council agenda previously included a vote on a $250,000 expropriation settlement for Mid-Canada Production Services, a recording studio that has to contend with extra noise from the widening of St. Matthews Avenue.

That item has been struck from the council agenda. City clerk Richard Kachur said it was posted in error.

Executive policy committee made a final decision on the settlement during a closed-door meeting on Sept. 20, he said.

The city had no intention of making the report about the settlement public.