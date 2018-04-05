Young woman sentenced to 4 years for 2013 crash that killed friend

A Manitoba woman convicted of impaired and dangerous driving causing death in a crash that killed her friend left court in tears Thursday after being sentenced to four years behind bars.

Kendra Stuart was 19 when she crashed a Honda Civic on Henderson Highway north of Winnipeg just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2013.

James Hayes, 20, was in the back seat and died at the scene.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Candace Grammond sentenced Stuart to four years for both the impaired driving and dangerous driving charges, to be served concurrently.

Stuart will also be prohibited from driving for seven and a half years.

The Crown had asked for a five-year sentence, while Stuart's defence had argued for two years.

Stuart was convicted last August after pleading not guilty to both charges.

More to come.