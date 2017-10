A semi-trailer truck rolled into the ditch along Highway 10 in northern Manitoba Saturday morning, police say.

Flin Flon RCMP say they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision along the highway between Big Island Lake and Bakers Narrows around 8:50 a.m.

No word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

Bakers Narrows is approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Flin Flon. Big Island Lakes is just a few kilometres to the northwest of Bakers Narrows.