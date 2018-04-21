Semi-trailer goes up in flames just outside Elie, Man.

Traffic was backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway for a time Saturday after a semi-trailer went up in flames just outside Elie, Man.

At about 3:15 p.m., emergency crews received reports of a truck on fire near Highway 332.

RCMP say the semi was on the shoulder and the fire appears to have started in the engine.

According to a CBC camera person who was at the scene, the truck was in the westbound lane, just east of Elie. One lane of the highway was closed to traffic while a tow truck cleaned up.

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was reduced to one lane westbound while crews used a hoist to remove the badly damaged semi. (Travis Golby/CBC)

No one was injured in the blaze but the truck appears to have been destroyed.

RCMP said traffic was back to normal by shortly before 7 p.m.

