Semi-trailer goes up in flames just outside Elie, Man.
Traffic was backed up on the Trans-Canada for a time Saturday after a semi-trailer went up in flames just outside Elie, Man.
No one injured in the blaze: RCMP
At about 3:15 p.m., emergency crews received reports of a truck on fire near Highway 332.
RCMP say the semi was on the shoulder and the fire appears to have started in the engine.
According to a CBC camera person who was at the scene, the truck was in the westbound lane, just east of Elie. One lane of the highway was closed to traffic while a tow truck cleaned up.
No one was injured in the blaze but the truck appears to have been destroyed.
RCMP said traffic was back to normal by shortly before 7 p.m.
