No charges are expected against the driver of a semi-trailer truck that hit a pedestrian at the corner of Notre Dame Avenue and Edmonton Street on Thursday evening.

Winnipeg police say the 55-year-old man stepped into the road and was hit by a westbound semi. Emergency crews were called around 8:30 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

The police traffic division is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6271 or contact Crime Stoppers.