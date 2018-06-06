Semi rollover spills load of pig parts on Perimeter Highway northwest of Winnipeg

A semi-trailer truck rolled over and spilled a stinky load of pig parts across the Perimeter Highway northwest of Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.

The Perimeter was closed in both directions between highways 6 and 221 after the crash at about 4 a.m. One lane was reopened in each direction at about 7:20 a.m.

"‎The semi was carrying animal byproduct, which is scattered all over the highway," RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email. "It's all the leftover parts of the pig that are not processed."

Mounds of leftover pig products carried by the truck spilled into ditches and across the highway. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Manaigre said the driver of the semi was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Manaigre said traffic could be affected until about 10 a.m. as traffic analysts investigate and crews clean up.