A B.C. man faces a fine after a semi-trailer full of frozen pork hit a Manitoba bridge on Thursday.

Just before 5 p.m., Blue Hills RCMP were sent to the Canadian Pacific bridge at Kemnay, about eight kilometres east of Brandon, Man., according to an RCMP news release.

The semi hit the bridge hard enough to break open its trailer. (RCMP)

Brandon RCMP, fire crews and Manitoba Infrastructure were also there, the release said.

When crews arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner with the trailer jolted off the truck, and several boxes of frozen pork spread out on the road.

Police estimated the product was worth more than $100,000.

Frozen pork product is seen on the road after the semi hit the bridge. (RCMP)

A 35-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. was charged with disobeying a traffic control device. RCMP said he'd ignored the sign with flashing lights that read "low bridge". The offence carries a fine of $203.