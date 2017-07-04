A 33-year-old man has died from the injuries he suffered during a semi-trailer truck rollover north of Winnipeg.

RCMP were called around 10:45 a.m. on June 21 about the crash just north of the Perimeter Highway on Highway 7.

The driver of the semi, which was heading north with an empty gravel trailer, had lost control and rolled into the east ditch.

The man was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg but died on June 29, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash. The investigation continues.