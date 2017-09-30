One person was injured and dozens of pigs were on the loose in rural Manitoba after a minivan and a semi-trailer truck carrying hogs collided Friday.

RCMP were called to a stretch of Highway 23, about 10 kilometres east of Morris, at about 3:45 p.m. CT after reports of a crash.

The collision happened when a westbound semi-trailer truck tried to pass a van that was in the process of turning south onto Municipal Road 10 East, said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre. The truck tipped on its side in the south ditch of Highway 23.

"Several dozen hogs had escaped the trailer and were found roaming around the ditch upon arrival," Manaigre wrote in an email.

"Those hogs, along with the remainder of the hogs on the trailer, were eventually unloaded and placed onto another truck and trailer. No hogs were injured in this collision."

The 60-year-old driver of the van, who is from Roseau River First Nation, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. A 46-year-old passenger in the van, also from Roseau River, and the 49-year-old man driving the semi-trailer truck were uninjured.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts. Manaigre said alcohol played a factor in the crash but did not indicate which driver was under the influence.

Morris is approximately 60 kilometres south of Winnipeg.