Selkirk 17-year-old missing since Saturday

RCMP say they're concerned for the well-being of a teen who's been missing since Saturday.
CBC News ·
Sherri Silken Garson is 5-foot-8 with a medium build, brown eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair. (Submitted/RCMP)

Sherri Silken Garson, 17, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. April 21 in Selkirk, Man. 

She was reported missing 90 minutes later. 

Garson is 5-foot-8 with a medium build, brown eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white-coloured hoodie, with matching track pants and black shoes.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

