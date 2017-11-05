Police in Selkirk have a suspect in custody in connection to a threat made against students at a school in the Lord Selkirk School Division through social media Sunday.

Selkirk RCMP confirm a threat was made on Snapchat around 5:15 p.m.

Chris Downey says he called police after his 17-year-old daughter showed him a screengrab of the post.

The post — made through the Snapchat account belonging to a young man Downey says is a student at Lord Selkirk Comprehensive Regional Secondary School in Selkirk — reads: "I guess I'm going back to jail tomorrow I'm going to kill someone...". A second post sent out shortly after reads: "don't know how much people I am going to kill tomorrow."

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said a 17-year-old male known to police was located Sunday evening. He said police are not looking for any other suspects.

Parents in Selkirk were left on edge Sunday evening after receiving an automated call from the Lord Selkirk School Division letting them know about the threat just before 8 p.m.

Parents, including Downey, took to Facebook to spread news of the threat, and many said they would be keeping their kids home Monday.

Lord Selkirk School Division superintendent Michele Polinuk said the automated phone message was sent to all parents of students in the division.

Polinuk wouldn't confirm the threat was made by a student in the division.

The division won't close schools as a result of the threat and Polinuk says counselors will be available Monday for students who saw the post.