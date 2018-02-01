Police have charged a teen after a man was attacked with a machete and robbed of a very expensive sweater in Selkirk, Man., last weekend.

The victim had arranged online to meet the suspect on Jan. 27 to sell his Bathing Ape-brand hoodie for $1,000. Bathing Ape is a high-end Japanese fashion brand, noted for its expensive goods.

As the buyer looked over the sweater, police say he pulled a machete and told the person selling the sweater to leave. The victim tried to take his sweater back, but the suspect struck him with the machete.

The victim wasn't injured and the suspect fled with the sweater in a black BMW.

Police later arrested a 17-year-old boy at a home in the rural municipality of St. Andrews and charged him with armed robbery.

"It's extremely important that safety be your No. 1 priority when selling items online," said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a news release.

"We encourage you to meet in a public space, bring a friend, and if the situation seems unsafe to leave immediately. In this instance, the victim was very lucky that he was not injured."

The pricey purple sweater was recovered, say police.