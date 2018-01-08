Head to any charity event in Selkirk or any local arena, and you'd see his smiling face and his motto: "Buy your next vehicle from Big Chad. Stay Driving My Friends."

"He was a real promoter," said Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson. "A great big presence and a great guy. Lots of fun to be around. And always helping out and willing to give."

Selkirk's 'Big' Chad Gaborieau died Sunday morning in a Winnipeg hospital after flying home from a vacation in Jamaica. According to posts he made he on social media, he thought he had a bad case of sunstroke, but childhood friend Darryl Wolski confirmed he had contracted an infection.

Gaborieau was 49 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, and four children.

His loss is being felt throughout the community, said Johannson.

"I knew Chad, we were friends, we were good friends," he said. "Chad was literally a huge person in the community. I'm still in shock."

Aside from his family, Gaborieau had a passion for hockey and music and it showed in his charity work. A car salesman, he was a relentless promoter, said Johannson, but most of the time, you'd see his face plastered on ads for charity events.

"You see them mostly at charity events, charity golf tournaments, and that was Chad was all about," said Johannson. "He never said no to any ask."

Gaborieau's first love was hockey and his career saw him play in the WHL for, among others, the Brandon Wheat Kings, said Wolski.

"When Chad was 14, he was a man-child. He really was, he was just a beast," said Wolski. "He never played professionally but he did play junior, and when Chad was on your team you were pretty happy because he's the guy who's going to be the tough guy and stand up for everybody on the team."

'Big' Chad Gaborieau's face could be found on advertising in arenas and at charity events. (The Merch/Facebook)

He turned to sales and was successful, so he gave back to the community whenever he could, Wolski added.

"He was sincerely happy to help out some pee wee hockey team or one of the teams that one of his kids was on. Take it from me, I'm in the hockey business 24 hours a day, and finding people like him and, say, cut checks for $2,500 for this or $5,000 for this, those guys are very very rare."

Later on his passion for music took over, and he recently bought Selkirk's historic Merchant's Hotel along with his business partner Dean Peterson. Together, the pair had started to renovate the bar on the main floor, The Merch, and supported bigger and smaller bands alike.

"He did things in Selkirk that had never happened in decades," said Wolski.

"Chad and Dean were really going a long way to making some great improvements at the hotel and making it again the true icon that it should be," added Johannson.

"They were very fortunate, a lot of movies that have been shot in Selkirk used the heritage site as a backdrop for movies and you know, they were really bringing excitement back not only to the hotel, but to the whole downtown, the historic downtown area as well."

Both men called Gaborieau irreplaceable.

"[He was] just a guy you don't replace. It's not like, there's like, it's like the Price is Right where you have door number one, two and three," said Wolski. "Once this door is closed, there's no door number two or three.

"Just a huge man, with a huge heart and a huge personality," said Johannson.