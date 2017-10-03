A security guard had a handgun pulled on him after he refused to let a man into a building, Winnipeg police say.

The security guard was confronted by a man trying to get into a building on Kennedy Street, near Qu'Appelle Avenue, on Monday.

When the man couldn't get in, he pulled a handgun, threatened to shoot the security guard and tried to rob him, police said.

The security guard got away and called police.

When police arrived, they saw a suspect near Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue. The man pointed a gun at them as they travelled in their vehicle, police said. When the officers stopped, he took off.

Police found a suspect in the rear parking lot at Portage Place. He was taken into custody and officers found a replica handgun nearby, police said.

A 29-year-old man faces a slew of charges, including robbery and pointing a firearm.

