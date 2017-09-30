Sears Canada is shutting the doors on another 10 locations across the country, including its store in Winnipeg's Polo Park shopping centre.

The struggling retail chain made the announcement Friday night, barely three months after announcing plans to close 59 stores — including its outlet location at Garden City Shopping Centre in Winnipeg.

In a release, the company said it had "entered into a number of lease-surrender agreements and a lease-amending agreement that will result in the exit" from the 10 locations.

Sears said about 1,200 employees will lose their jobs due to the latest impending closures across the country. No job loss numbers were given for the Polo Park store.

Another 2,900 workers were to lose their jobs stemming from the June announcement.

Sears' locations at Kildonan Place and St. Vital Centre were not directly affected by the announcement.