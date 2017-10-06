They've liquidated all their stock from the store, and now they've sold off the space.

Sears Canada has sold the space it formerly occupied at Garden City Shopping Centre to the mall's owners, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Bayfield Realty Advisors, for $8 million.

The purchase of the 92,500-square-foot space will allow ownership to control the entire Garden City Shopping Centre building and all of its access points, a statement from the mall's owners reads. It will also simplify the property's ownership structure if and when redevelopment opportunities present themselves at the space.

The mall is in the midst of a $9-million renovation that, amongst other things, expands the food court area and improves its energy efficiency.

Sears closed the outlet store last weekend, about three months after announcing it was one of 59 locations across the country that it was shuttering as it struggles to stay afloat. Eighty-one employees at the store, a majority of which were part-time, were laid off as a result.

The sale comes less than a week after the chain announced plans to close 11 more stores, including its Polo Park location. That closure, which will put a further 159 employees out of work, will likely be preceded by a months-long liquidation sale.

In total, about 4,100 Sears employees have lost or will lose jobs as the chain fights to stay in business.

Sears Canada has until Oct. 13 to assess a revised bid from a buyer group led by its executive chair, Brandon Stranzi, or face liquidation in the coming weeks.