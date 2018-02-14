A search and rescue team has been deployed for a man who went missing after he left a party in Cross Lake, Man.

Kelly Harrison Thunderchild Muskego, 36, was last seen leaving a house party on Feb. 8. RCMP said they were told on Feb. 12 at about 2 p.m. that Muskego had not been seen since.

Environment Canada data says the weather hovered in the low –20s with the windchill the night Muskego disappeared.

RCMP said Wednesday their search and rescue team is looking for Muskego, and the RCMP major crime unit north is helping with the investigation.

Cross Lake is about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600.