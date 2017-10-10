RCMP have scaled back the search for a Winnipeg canoeist, who went fishing late last week and never returned.

All possible locations around the area where the 53-year old man is believed to have gone missing have been checked, an RCMP spokesperson said.

The man set out from Sunset Beach, just south of Grand Marais, on Thursday evening. He was reported missing just before 5:30 a.m. Friday, when he failed to come back.

RCMP searching for missing boater near Grand Marais

His vehicle and trailer were found at the beach early Friday, RCMP said.

The man's name has not been made public by the police.

"We will usually release a name for missing person files if we feel the public is in a position to assist us in locating him. Due to the fact that he was fishing alone on the lake and that he did not leave in his truck, the likelihood of the public providing any help is minimal," said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

"If new information is received that we believe the public may be of assistance with, we will most certainly release his name and photo."