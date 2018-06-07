Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing man last seen in St. Boniface

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

Sean Perkins, 36, was last seen in the St. Boniface area Tuesday night, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police are concerned for his well-being, the release says.

Perkins is described as roughly six feet tall and about 160 pounds, with a thin build, red hair and goatee, blue eyes and black-framed glasses.

Police say he's known to wear jeans, a T-shirt and work boots or runners.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.