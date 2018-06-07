Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing man last seen in St. Boniface
Sean Perkins, 36, was last seen in the St. Boniface area of Winnipeg on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.
Sean Perkins, 36, was last seen in the St. Boniface area Tuesday night, police said in a news release Thursday.
Police are concerned for his well-being, the release says.
Perkins is described as roughly six feet tall and about 160 pounds, with a thin build, red hair and goatee, blue eyes and black-framed glasses.
Police say he's known to wear jeans, a T-shirt and work boots or runners.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.