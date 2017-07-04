The City of Winnipeg suspended Coun. Jason Schreyer's credit card last year because he failed to explain $24,000 worth of expenses in a timely manner.

A report to council's governance committee says the Elmwood-East Kildonan representative's city credit card was suspended because he "did not remit supporting documentation for his purchasing card within two months on four separate occasions over the course" of 2016.

"The policy requires that councillors provide receipts and expense descriptions to the city clerk's department within two months of statement issuance for processing. Purchasing card privileges are suspended for non-compliance with the policy," city auditor Bryan Mansky writes in the report.

"The total value of the four purchasing card statements exceeded $24,000. In line with the policy, the councillor's purchasing card was suspended by the city clerk's department in October 2016. The councillor does not intend to have the purchasing card reinstated at this time."

Mansky said the rookie councillor eventually provided receipts and explained all of his expenses.