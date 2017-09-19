Kids are back in the classrooms, but some Winnipeg drivers haven't learned the lesson to slow down in school zones.

The Canadian Automobile Association conducted its seventh annual test on Tuesday morning to see whether Winnipeggers are driving safely on the roads near schools.

CAA, police and volunteers set up observation teams near three schools from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. to spot dangerous driving.

"So far we have seen some incidents of speeding. We have seen some behaviours where are people are turning, not signaling their intentions," said Mike Mager, president and CEO of CAA Manitoba.

Observation teams have also spotted a cyclist texting and a truck driver speeding through a yellow light at 75 km/h while talking on a phone.

In past years they've seen drivers passing stopped school buses, and even a mother bottle-feeding a baby in a rear car seat — while driving.

Just saw a truck speed through a yellow light going 75 Km/h by a school and talking on a phone. #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/w4fMIiiD0S — @CBCMeaghanK

Last year they spotted 548 drivers being dangerous behind the wheel, but Mager is hopeful that this year may be different.

"Hopefully we will see low numbers compared to what we've seen in recent years, which is very significant — 600, 700 incidents in a period of one-and-a-half hours," he said.

"I hope we are lower, but the reality is I think we are probably going to be in that range again."

Distracted driving in Manitoba carries a hefty penalty — five demerits and a $200 fine.

The fine for speeding in a school zone between September and June ranges from $180 to $312.

Mager said drivers need to be very aware of their surroundings.

"You have to drive safely everywhere, not just in school zones, but particularly school zones because our children are not predictable," he said.

"You want to make sure you are fully paying attention, not distracted driving, and if a child runs out on the road you are able to react to it properly."

