It's another snow day for many kids and teachers in southern Manitoba.

Classes are cancelled at all schools in the following divisions and schools:

Pine Creek.

Fort La Bosse.

Park West.

Prairie Rose.

Southwest Horizon.

Red River Valley.

Border Land, western region only — schools include: Horizon, Roseau Valley, Emerson, Blue Clay, Ridgeville, Glenway, Green Ridge, West Park, Gretna, RAEC, Elmwood, Parkside, W. C. Miller and Rosenfeld Schools.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna.

No buses are running in the Turtle Mountain School Division but classes are on, except for at Killarney, Boissevain and Minto schools.

Buses are not running in the Beautiful Plains School Division but all schools are open with the exception of Brookdale, J.M. Young and the colony schools.

Buses in the Portage la Prairie School Division are not operating. Schools are open, except for Oakville.

Buses in the Brandon School Division are not operating outside the city. Classes are on at all schools but Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley.

All schools are open in the Swan Valley School Division but buses are not operating.

Several schools are closed in the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine but not all. People are advised to check the division's website.

Snow clearing continues in Winnipeg

The job of clearing away the 22 centimetres of snow that fell on Winnipeg during Monday's storm continues.

Plows were out Monday night, focusing on the main routes, bus routes and collector streets. They will focus on back lanes Tuesday.

And for the first time this winter crews will also plow residential streets. There has not been a need until now as snowfall amounts have been below normal.

A residential parking ban is in effect as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the residential plowing will begin.

Crews are working to improve the condition of roads & sidewalks. Stay back, stay safe around equipment that is working. Allow additional travel time & drive to conditions. https://t.co/m4eY6ngpZQ #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/RoHS5nfpWR — @cityofwinnipeg