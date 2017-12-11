Schools are closed and buses are staying parked in a few school divisions after snow covered much of Manitoba overnight.

A handful of schools have closed due to the weather:

Evergreen School Division — the buses are cancelled and schools are closed.

— the buses are cancelled and schools are closed. Sunrise School Division — the buses are cancelled and schools are closed.

the buses are cancelled and schools are closed. Lord Selkirk School Division — the buses are cancelled and schools are closed.

the buses are cancelled and schools are closed. Lakeshore School Division — the buses are cancelled and schools are closed.

— the buses are cancelled and schools are closed. Prairie Rose School Division — St. Laurent School is closed.

St. Laurent School is closed. Calvin Christian Schools — country buses are cancelled but the city shuttles will still run.

— country buses are cancelled but the city shuttles will still run. Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine — École communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine and École communautaire Saint-Georges are closed and buses are cancelled.

A quick clipper system came through Manitoba starting around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, said Robyn Dyck, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"[The snow] pretty much went all night and dropped about five centimetres over much of southern Manitoba," she said.

"But now it's pretty much finished up, just a few light flurries out there."

The flurries will continue in Winnipeg Monday morning and winds will gust up to 60 km/h, before clearing in the afternoon.

The band of flurries went northwest to southeast, Dyck said, across Swan River, near Dauphin and through the Red River Valley. But it will clear up on Monday, and largely stay clear the rest of the week, she said.