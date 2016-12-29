Years of hard work, sacrifice and devotion to the game helped lift them into a group of the most elite athletes in the world, but on Friday Jets forwards Mark Scheifele and Jacob Trouba will face a challenge of a different kind.

The pair will swap their ice skates for rollerblades as they grace the stage in the opening moments of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's production of Nutcracker.

While he is used to putting on a show for hockey fans, Scheifele has zero theatre experience and admitted he's feeling a little out of his depth with the new role.

"It'll definitely be a tough one," he said.

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 25. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Jets owner Mark Chipman asked the players to participate in one of the annual walk-on roles — a tradition the RWB says has been going on for about a decade.

"It'll be cool," Scheifele said. "Now all of a sudden Troubs and I are going to be dancing in the Nutcracker. Get your tickets."

Also appearing are Fred Penner, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage Rochelle Squires and Maurice Leggett of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Scheifele and Trouba will be part of the pond hockey game during the ballet performance.