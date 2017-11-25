Winnipeg commuters, take note: there are several major road closures happening this weekend that you'll want to be aware of, says CBC Manitoba traffic reporter Sabrina Carnevale.

"The major one is Saskatchewan Avenue," she said, which is closing between Cavalier Drive and Hamilton Avenue starting Sunday at midnight.

"They're replacing the culverts, so it'll be entirely closed long term — that's taking you to October of 2018."

Next up is the Louise Bridge, which will be closed between Higgins Avenue and Nairn Avenue all day Saturday, reopening Sunday at 6 a.m.

For those in St. James, Ferry Road is also closed this weekend between Silver Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue. That street will reopen at 7 p.m. Sunday.