Electricity returns to Sapotaweyak; hundreds of evacuees may not be far behind

More than a week after a forest fire endangered Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, the electricity is back on and evacuees may be able to return home shortly.

Ephrem Sakayigun, an elder who stayed behind, says chief and council are hopeful people can return as early as Wednesday — but the timeline would be tight.

He said Sapotaweyak is still feeling the effects of the fire.

"Waking up here in the mornings, the smoke is still unbearable. It's crazy," said Sakayigun, adding the air clears up by the afternoon.

A Red Cross official, however, wouldn't peg a date on when the evacuation order might be lifted.

Ephrem Sakayigun stayed behind to fight the fire and help the community recover when a forest fire forced the evacuation of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation. (Ephrem Sakayigun/Submitted)

Sakayigun was among 20 people whom Nelson Genaille, chief of the First Nation, delegated to stay behind to fight the fire and begin the community's recovery effort. The forest fire forced an evacuation of Sapotaweyak, about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, beginning on May 20.

The fire eventually crossed the river and came within 50 feet of some homes, he said.

"We could just literally, literally see the smoke, the sparks going right over us — it was that close," said Sakayigun. "They were sprinkling water on the roofs close by."

The suppression effort pushed the fire away. It continues to burn, but a distance away, he said.

The recent rain and high humidity was credited with keeping the blaze at bay, the province said in a statement.

Evacuees will be surprised

"I don't want anybody to experience this evacuation, it's horrible," Sakayigun said. "The families that left Sapotaweyak … they do not have a clue what they're coming home to because they left with what they had on."

Nearly a week later, Sakayigun said the electricity was back on as of Monday afternoon, but the water remained off.

Evacuee Margaret Leask is in Brandon as a liaison between concerned residents and authorities.

She said band members have experienced a range of emotions, beginning with disbelief and frustration.

"The rain [last week] has brought our spirits up and now it's a work in progress as far as cleanup goes," Leask said on Monday. "This morning, having coffee outside with band members, we're laughing, we're talking, we're remaining very hopeful that we will be going home soon."

Margaret Leask has been staying in touch with those back home in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation to get updates on the forest fires near the community. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The Red Cross says 890 people are registered as evacuees. They are keeping 390 people in Brandon, 210 people in Swan River and more than 200 people in The Pas. The rest of the evacuees are staying with family and friends.

Leask said some evacuees in Swan River were being transported to Brandon Monday because of hotel availability.

She said it's been a hectic week, co-ordinating between different communities and hotels. Some individuals require additional help because they have medical needs, she said.

"Not too many of our band members leave the community, they live right in the reserve, so it's definitely, probably a culture shock for them."

Residents have kept abreast of the evacuation through a Facebook group, where those in Sapotaweyak are providing updates to their worried neighbours, while evacuees organize activities like gym nights, visits to the swimming pool and bingo games to keep themselves occupied.

In the meantime, officials at Sapotaweyak are working to turn on the water and get new appliances installed for the return of hundreds of people.