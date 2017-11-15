It's going to be a busy weekend in downtown Winnipeg, so plan your travels accordingly.

This year's Santa Claus Parade will shut down Portage Avenue and several cross streets starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday — Just before the puck is drops at a 2 p.m. Winnipeg Jets game at Bell MTS Place.

The parade will start in earnest at 5 p.m., as thousands of hockey fans begin their journeys home.

Pedestrians will only be able to cross Portage using the skywalk into Portage Place mall, and drivers are asked to park their vehicles on whichever side of Portage they need to be on as they exit.

Parade director Monica Derksen said her team has a plan to make traffic run smoothly, and she's looking on the bright side of the logistical challenge.

"I think we've got a great plan going, and I think it's also a great way to get 15,000 extra viewers at the Santa parade," she said.

"I think there's nothing else you can do. They're both great Winnipeg institutions so you've got to celebrate them both," she said.

The following closures are expected:

Portage Ave. will be closed between Main Street and Sherbrook Street at 1:30 p.m.

All north and southbound intersections along that stretch of Portage will also be closed.

Main St. will be closed at 1:30 p.m. between Portage Ave. and William Stephenson Way.

Derksen said staff has been in contact with the City of Winnipeg and Bell MTS Place to organize the overlapping events.

She said Bell MTS Place has notified ticket holders about expected delays and provided instructions on how to use the skywalk.

Patrons requiring the Accessibility Drop Off Area on Donald Street can do so until Donald street closes. After the game, those individuals are advised to use the skywalk to access City Place mall and exit on St. Mary Avenue between Donald and Hargrave for pickup.

Parade staff with handhold radios will be positioned on each block to ensure pedestrian traffic doesn't interfere with the parade, Derksen added.

"It's a matter of us staying in regular contact with each block and watching the procession," she said.

Volunteers needed

The parade is also in "urgent need" of about 100 additional volunteers for its No Feet on the Street team, Derksen said.

"This year, I think because there's a lot of overlap in things that are going on, there's so many things for people to be involved in and participate in," she said.

"We just encourage people that if they've got a bit of extra time on Saturday, we would really appreciate more support on that side of things."

The team is intended to keep spectators on the sidewalks — not the street — and assist parade-goers who have questions about the event.

If you want to get involved, you can sign up online.