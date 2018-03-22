Premier Brian Pallister says he'll replace the nine Manitoba Hydro board members who stepped down Wednesday amid complaints of a lack of communication with the provincial government — including with the premier himself — by noon Friday.

Pallister made the pledge Thursday after question period at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The news comes as the former board chair tells CBC News the premier is wrong about why all board members but one — Conservative MLA Cliff Graydon — made the unprecedented decision to resign en masse Wednesday morning.

Sandy Riley says he tried to talk to other government officials about Hydro business and was told Pallister was the final arbiter.

However, Riley says, Pallister refused to meet with the board.

Hydro chair Sandy Riley was among board members who resigned on Wednesday. (CBC News )

"We were basically told that it was above the pay grade — literally using those words, above the pay grade — of the people we were talking to, and that those issues were really issues that sat on the desk of the premier," Riley said Thursday.

"So on the big issues, like financing and how we managed our relationship with the Indigenous communities, these were issues that were clearly on the desk of the premier, and he was not prepared to meet with us to discuss them."

Stunned by offer

After not getting the chance to meet with the premier for months, Riley says at one point he suggested he could go to Pallister's house or the premier could come to his.

He says he was stunned Pallister offered him the chair of another Crown corporation when the two weren't even talking.

The resignations on Wednesday stemmed from several points of disagreement with the province, Riley says — most importantly that they couldn't get an audience with the premier.

At a news conference later Wednesday the premier said he believes the board resigned because the province refused to agree to a $70-million payment he says the board wanted to make to the Manitoba Metis Federation to smooth the process on the Minnesota-Manitoba transmission line.

On Thursday, Riley called that assertion wrong, saying he resigned because he couldn't get a sit-down with the premier.

"The fact that I can't have a conversation with the premier in a 15-month period, or whatever it is, is just unimaginable and very disturbing."

Letter of resignation

The letter of resignation sent from Riley and the eight other Conservative-appointed members of Hydro's board to Minister of Crown Services Cliff Cullen echoed the chair's concerns.

The members called the governance over the Crown corporation by the government "irresponsible."

They say they received "no guidance or support in terms of how to proceed to tackle the financial challenges at Manitoba Hydro."

"It is clear that the premier does not have confidence in the board, nor does he have the intention to take responsibility for the workout of Hydro's financial problems," reads the letter, provided to CBC News by Riley.

"The lack of engagement from the principal decision maker in the province of Manitoba has made it impossible to fulfil our fiduciary obligations."

The letter goes on to say members had been trying to engage with the government "on the need for its leadership and involvement" since the board delivered its first report in 2016.

It says the last time Riley was granted a face-to-face meeting with Pallister was October 2016.

"The previous government rightly deserves to be criticized for putting Manitoba Hydro into such a perilous state. But those who become aware of the problems and fail to deal with them are perhaps equally responsible," it reads.

"The ultimate responsibility for Hydro rests with the government. Manitoba Hydro's issues still ultimately belong to the premier and the government of the day."

Negotiations important: Carr

In Ottawa Thursday, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said Manitoba Hydro and agreements with Manitoba's Indigenous people are both important.

"I spent two hours in committee this morning talking about Bill C-69 [which proposes an overhaul of the approval process for major natural resources projects] and one of the pillars of our strategy is respect for Indigenous people, understanding both our constitutional and our moral obligations when it comes to developing major energy projects — Indigenous communities must be consulted," Carr said.

"We say that in the legislation and I spent a couple of hours this morning along with [Environment] Minister [Catherine] McKenna talking quite a bit about the importance of that relationship."