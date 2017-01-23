​Highway driving can be a challenge at the best of times, but add snow and wind and storms and that drive in the country can become a white-knuckle nightmare.

That's exactly why Allan Grills of Sandy Hook, Man. is perplexed with the province's annual decision to raise the speed limit in his community, just in time for winter.

"[We] should not have a 90 kilometre per hour speed limit during the winter months when driving conditions are at their worst," said Grills. "I find it very annoying."

Provincial rules establish a lower speed limit on Highway 9 through Sandy Hook in summer — 50 km/h — in recognition of the seasonal nature of many of the residences in the area, which sees an influx of cottagers and tourists during the summer.

Grills, along with dozens of Sandy Hook residents, signed a petition to permanently lower the speed limit to 50 km/h last year. But so far, the signatures have done nothing to slow things down.

The speed limit through Sandy Hook, Man. is 50 km/h in the summer, but rises to 90 km/h in the winter. (CBC)

He claims a highways department worker told him "nobody lives here during winter and nobody wants to drive a slower speed anyway."

For Grills, it is a matter of safety. Newspaper reports indicate there have been fatal vehicle collisions on that stretch of highway in the past.

But not everyone in the community thinks the speed is too high.

"There is no need to change that speed limit from 90 in the winter to 50 … It just does not warrant it," said Michael Kuzma, a retired Winnipeg Police Service officer.

"I totally oppose it."

Grills voiced his concerns to Manitoba Infrastructure and even to the premier, but the speed limit stands.

In a letter to Grills obtained by CBC News, Manitoba Infrastructure said during speed limit reviews, departmental staff may provide preliminary recommendations and information about traffic speeds and collision records, but the final decision rests with the Highway Traffic Board.

"The province is aware of concerns with this section and is conducting a review that may result in recommendations for change," a provincial spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC on Friday.

"I'll believe it when I see it," said Grills, who noted the request to slow down has been made every year for at least the last six years.