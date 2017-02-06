Clint McIvor is worried about the health of his cousin Melinda, her partner and 10 children who continue to live in a mouldy rat-infested trailer with leaking sewage on Sandy Bay First Nation.

"They have to turn their elements on just to produce some heat," McIvor says on a new video put on YouTube last week. "They've been killing rats left and right. And one rat bit Melinda on the hand."

Last November, the issue shot to public attention when another video shot by McIvor went viral. It showed the trailer's foundation collapsing, raw sewage backed up under the floorboards and pieces of insulation blackened with mould dangling below the building. That video got the attention of the prime minister, and an Ontario construction company that promised to help.

After seeing the video, Darryl Williams, a senior partner with Ontario's Total Construction Management, offered the family a new home. He said he was prepared to deliver a four-bedroom house to the McIvor family by Christmas.

Total Construction Management's Darryl Williams gives Melinda McIvor a hug after showing her some of the benefits of the new house his company promised to build for her. He says the house is ready, but the band has yet to put in a concrete foundation. (John Einarson/CBC)

He says a verbal agreement was made with Chief Lance Roulette in November that TCM would donate the house and the band would put in the foundation, or concrete pad.

But that hasn't been done, he said.

"We have the house ready. We have the crew ready. We have been waiting for the chief to reply to a multitude of emails I sent asking when the footings would be in," said Williams.

After meeting with the McIvor family on Nov. 8, Williams set up a time to talk with Chief Roulette to determine what was needed from the band for the concrete pad.

Williams said when he returned to Sandy Bay for the meeting, he sat in the band office for six hours while several people attempted to find Roulette. Williams left without seeing him.

Williams claims that scenario was repeated on at least two other instances when he notified Roulette he would be in the area and wanted to meet. He said he returned to Sandy Bay on Nov. 23 and Dec. 22, and had no luck getting a meeting with the chief either time.

Williams estimates between Nov. 3 and Jan. 25 of this year, he placed over 100 calls to reach Roulette. He said he was only successful twice.

Sandy Bay family still living in mouldy rat-infested home1:56

Clint McIvor feels he is being penalized for raising the issue of his cousin's living conditions.

He said he, too, has repeatedly tried to get answers from Roulette.

"He just kept pushing me away. I don't feel our leadership cares. Melinda needs to get out of that house. There is now a newborn there. The smell of sewage is going to make the baby sick. Maybe they will finally do something if something happens to that baby,"said McIvor.

At one point, McIvor said, Roulette told him he should build the concrete pad himself.

Chief responds

Chief Lance Roulette says because he didn't have clarification about the specifics of the concrete pad, the band was unable to move forward with putting it in.

"We can put in the pad, and if [Williams] is making a big deal of it, if we had the specs, we could have done it. We don't have direct contact with him," said Roulette.

Sandy Bay Chief Lance Roulette says he takes responsibility for any miscommunication and delays in response with TCM, the company building the new house. (CBC)

When asked why he didn't respond to emails or phone calls and why he was unavailable to meet Williams, Roulette told CBC he was hospitalized for personal issues. He says he takes full responsibility for any miscommunication and delays in response.

He also issued a written statement to CBC.

"I'll have the housing department ensure that they correspond with TCM to rectify the confusion," the statement said.

"It is evident that clarity was not there on my part and I apologize for any confusion. We will assist in having the slab paid for."

TCM moving forward

Williams says he is disappointed that Melinda McIvor, her partner and their children have had to go through another winter in deplorable living conditions.

"Here we are into February and it is so cold now. I am worried about how deep the frost line is to actually be able to do the piping. We will probably have to wait till spring where the frost is gone and we can get in there," said Williams.

Williams has secured a concrete company in Gladstone and is prepared to pick up the $15,000 cost to get the foundation ready.

"We are as determined as ever to get this house done. I am frustrated it has taken so long. But we are going to bite the bullet and pay to … do what we have to do to get the house up," he said.

The house donated by his company is valued at more than $235,000.

Williams is hoping to have a hoe in the ground on Sandy Bay by April, with the house up in May.

"I want this to be seamless for the family. It will be a showcase house when it's done. They will have that day in the sun when they will be happy. They will have a safe home for their new grandchild and have something to feel good about."