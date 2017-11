Samuel Tache McKay, 29, has warrants for his arrest involving numerous alleged offences, including several incidents where he’s believed to have fired a gun, Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release. (WPS)

A man wanted in connection with a number of violent offences should be considered armed and dangerous, Winnipeg police say.

Samuel Tache McKay, 29, has warrants for his arrest involving numerous alleged offences, including several incidents where he's believed to have fired a gun, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

Anyone seeing McKay should not approach him, police said. They ask anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.