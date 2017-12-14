The Winnipeg institution known for nips and late-night breakfast food is under new ownership.

Salisbury House of Canada Ltd.'s majority owners, Earl and Cheryl Barish, have sold their shares to Noel Bernier and his principal partners, Dave Filmon and Metis Economic Development Fund, a media release said Thursday.

Bernier is a restaurateur who also owns local spots Hermanos, Barley Brothers and Prairie 360.

"Noel and his team are well positioned to take Salisbury House to its 100th anniversary and beyond as Manitoba's family restaurant," outgoing president and CEO Earl Barish said in the release.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Noel Bernier, seen here in a 2016 photo, and principal partners Dave Filmon and the Metis Economic Development Fund, will be taking over as owners of Salisbury House of Canada Ltd., a chain of Winnipeg restaurants.

Salisbury House, famous for its burgers — known as "nips" in the restaurant chain — opened its first restaurant in downtown Winnipeg in 1931, according to the chain's website.

"The continued strength will be in our employees, who collectively work hard daily to deliver amazing freshness, taste and quality," Bernier said.

According to the company's website, there are seven Salisbury House restaurant locations in Winnipeg, along with four Sals XPress locations, as well as restaurants in Steinbach and Norway House.

Salisbury House minority operating partners include senior managers Brad Kramble (vice-president of operations) and Renan Pires (controller), entrepreneur Justin Giasson (VP of rural growth) and Indigenous activist and education leader Rebecca Chartrand (special advisor, community relations).

