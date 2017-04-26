When Cheyenne Guimond moved back to Sagkeeng First Nation last fall, after spending a year away, she noticed life was different.

"It's a beautiful place, it really is, but the drugs have taken over," she said. "You see a lot of people unhealthy looking, you know they're on something, but you don't exactly know what."

The community of roughly 4,000 people wraps around the banks of the Winnipeg River, 120 kilometres northeast of the Manitoba capital.

It has the highest number of cases of unsolved missing or murdered indigenous women in Canada, according to a 2015 CBC analysis of outstanding cases.

Guimond says she often chooses to stay home. This week, the pregnant mother of seven is questioning whether it's still safe to live here.

On Sunday, the body of a 19-year-old woman was found not far from her house. The victim, Serena McKay, had recently moved to Sagkeeng and was set to graduate high school this June. Two teenage girls she went to school with, age 16 and 17, are charged with her murder.

Serena McKay, 19, was found dead Sunday evening in Sagkeeng First Nation. Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with her death. (Family photo)

"It's shocking. It's horrible," Guimond said, fighting back tears. "She is the same age as my daughter. Like what if that was my daughter? It's sad."

Graphic video of a girl being beaten has been circulating on Facebook and McKay is believed to be the victim in it. RCMP are reviewing the video and a spokesperson for Facebook said the company is investigating as well. Meanwhile, Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson is calling on Facebook to delete it.

Guimond refuses to click on it. She calls the whole situation horrific.

"Something has to be done for this young girl," she said.

'We need to heal this community'

The death has gripped the First Nation. A crisis response team has been brought in to support students and staff at the local high school. On Tuesday, the tension could be felt in the hallways. Straight-faced students filed in and out of the school office just looking for someone talk to.

Chief Derrick Henderson agrees there are problems.

"Prescription drug abuse, crystal meth, we're not immune to the gangs and things like that," he said.

"How are we going to deal with some of these issues, right? Especially for the young people. They're getting involved in things that are not healthy."

Guimond doesn't know McKay personally but as a mother and community member she said the young woman's death pushed her into action. She's helping to organize a vigil on Thursday to honour McKay and get the community together.

"This is so wrong on so many levels and you can't turn a blind eye to this," she said. "It had to take this young girl to violently die to speak up? That's what I thought. Enough is enough."

Traditional drummers, singers, elders alongside band members and council are set to gather at the pow wow grounds, next to Sagkeeng's arena, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Serena McKay, 19, was found dead outside of a home in Sagkeeng First Nation April 23, 2017. (CBC News)

A healing walk and smudge through the streets of the community is also planned for Thursday.

Guimond hopes McKay's death will the catalyst for change in her hometown — a place she remembers as "full of potential."

"We need to heal this community," Guimond said. "There has to be some kind of plan where have to put an end to this [violence and drugs] somehow. A plan has to be taken."

And the community seems to be listening, she said. The response to the vigil, in her words, has been overwhelming.