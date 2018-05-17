Fire burns gaping hole through roof of Sage Creek home

A home in Winnipeg's Sage Creek neighbourhood was seriously damaged in a fire Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to a home at the corner of Lafrance Lane and Proulx Place at 5:15 p.m.

Officials said the blaze broke out on the back deck before spreading to a detached garage and then on to the home.

No one was injured.

The fire left a large charred hole in the roof, and the intense heat from the blaze melted siding and broke a window of a neighbouring home on Proulx.

A photo of the home before it was damaged by the fire. (Google Maps)

Members of the community were quick to come together to offer support to the homeowners, said neighbour Angele Young.

She said neighbours brought by sandwiches and bags of clothes for the people who live in the home.

"Obviously they don't have anything right now," Young said. "Everyone has just been so generous."

Officials continue to investigate the cause and have not released a damage estimate.

More CBC Manitoba stories: